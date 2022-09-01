Entertainment

Dakota Johnson and her bad experience during the filming of “50 shades of Grey”: what happened on the set and why will she not make such movies again? | Cinema and series

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

The movies of “50 shades of gray” caused a stir at its premiere for its erotic content and for normalizing gender violence. Despite this, it was a success at the box office; However, this would not be enough for Dakota Johnson to make this type of tape again.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is who in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

5 mins ago

Tiger Woods, this special adviser to Serena Williams

6 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked to show her ‘battle wounds’

16 mins ago

The Walking Dead: the spin-off of Maggie and Negan for 2023 releases a new title and logo

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button