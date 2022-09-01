Dakota Johnson and her bad experience during the filming of “50 shades of Grey”: what happened on the set and why will she not make such movies again? | Cinema and series

The movies of “50 shades of gray” caused a stir at its premiere for its erotic content and for normalizing gender violence. Despite this, it was a success at the box office; However, this would not be enough for Dakota Johnson to make this type of tape again.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old actress explained that the recordings were chaotic due to the large number of disagreements between the production and the author of the books, EL James.

“(She) had a lot of creative control. Every day. And she just she demanded that certain things happen. It was like chaos all the time,” she said before revealing how tiresome it was to redo shots based on what they thought worked best cinematically.

“If I had known at the time that it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like: ‘Oh, this is psychotic’ ”, added the co-star who preferred not to give more details about what happened on the set of the filming.

“I don’t want to damage anyone’s career and I don’t want to damage anyone’s reputation, but both Jamie Dornan and I were treated very well,” were his last words on the matter.

What is “50 Shades of Grey” about?

The university student Anastasia Steele has to interview the millionaire businessman Christian Grey. She tries to forget him, but she can’t and they end up in a passionate relationship. What she did not suspect were the peculiar erotic practices of her partner, as well as the limits of her darkest desires.