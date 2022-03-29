Dakota Johnson and her best movies you must see

Dakota Johnson comes from a long line of legendary actresses, she is the daughter of Melanie Griffith (and Don Johnson) and the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, who had to escape a flock of killer birds in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, and she’s building an impressive career too.

Maybe you remember her more as Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of the Fifty Shades of Gray novels, but, like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, that moment of fame is just a bump in the road, and he has much better projects that prove that talent is something of family.

The actress has worked with Olivia Coleman. Luca Guadagino. St. Vincent and David Fincher, In addition to the fact that she has just joined the MCU with a character never before seen on the big screen, a mysterious spider woman with psychic abilities who becomes an ally of Peter Parker, but with a story that is much more interesting and that is maintained for Yes, alone.

This is just beginning for dakota johnson, but he already has several movies that definitely need to be on your radar.

Dakota Johnson movies:

The Lost Daughter

Oscar-nominated and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson and is based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, where a dark and mysterious portrait of motherhood is made. The description reads, “A woman’s tranquil seaside vacation takes a disturbing turn when her obsession with a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories of her past.”

A Bigger Slpash