Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan talked about how their relationship was while filming “Fifty Shades of Grey” – Revista Para Ti

There were rumors that there was no chemistry between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Was it really so?

The saga starring dakota johnson Y jamie dornan, fifty shades of Flock (inspired by the books of EL James) still makes the audience sigh, who was dazzled by the chemistry that the actors gave off on screen.

However, on the other hand, it was said that the opposite was actually the case: that they did not get along at all and that it was very difficult for them to shoot each scene. Although Dornan was in charge of banishing the sayings in an interview: “People like to create a little tension as the film approaches. It is an obvious story. You know, if I were part of that world of inventing false stories, suddenly I would start them on a blog.”

He then added, “I’m married and she’s had quite a few stories in the period of time since we met; that’s what has happened in our respective lives. So we basically have a mutual affection and respect for each other.” , in relation to how was really bond between them.

For your part dakota johnson he also belied any toxic production environment “Jamie and I worked together for so long. There were no inhibitions and he was very honest, he inspired confidence in me, so I think I was lucky I didn’t have a bad experience with him.” Currently, the actors continued with their lives and maintain a good friendship: in fact, last year they met at the Colorado Telluride Film Festival, and posed for several photos together. The networks exploded with the meeting between those who embodied Anastasia and Christian in fiction.