Dakota Johnson and Kate Middleton shine with this color trend 2022

dakota johnson is one of the Hollywood actresses with good style, while Kate Middleton She became one of the most stylish royals in history. Although both have different ideas regarding fashion, they agreed on a color trend 2022.

Green, along with pink, was one of the colors that we saw most represented in different designers and celebrities. Now it was the turn of Kate Middleton Y dakota johnson who chose the same color in different shades. Let’s see their outfits!

Dakota Johnson chose emerald green to highlight her look in black. Photo: Instagram.

We start with dakota johnson who was at the Met Gala in a semi-transparent jumpsuit by Gucci, becoming one of the most daring of the night. Here, we saw her completely different, betting on a more elegant, classic and perfect style for the office.

The actress chose black cropped pants along with a black top with a closed neckline and clogs in the same color. The garment that completely changed her look was this emerald green peplum-cut double-breasted blazer, very flattering as it marked her waist and part of her hips. This is a great example of how we can transform an everyday outfit into an original and special one.

Kate Middleton preferred cerulean green in her classic and flattering dress. Photo: Instagram.

Kate Middleton, for her part, has been very busy with different events around the world after her tour of the Caribbean. On this occasion that we will analyze, the monarch attended the Queen Elizabeth II Awards for English Design to present some categories.

Related news

There, Kate opted for a cerulean green knee-length dress, with a high neck and short sleeves with a bow. Her design also had a belt in the same color, but with a gold buckle that marked her waist, although it also added a little distinction with the metallic color. The Duchess completed her look with green stilettos, a black clutch and large gold earrings.

These two completely different looks teach us that the same color trend 2022 It can look completely different depending on the chosen shade. Who did you like the most?dakota johnson with his emerald green blazer or Kate Middleton in her cerulean green dress?