Dakota Johnson and Kristen Stewart and the trendy corset

Exposed lingerie or how corsets and bodies are a trend

He was born in Crete and his first designs were brought to the stage with a single purpose: enhance the chest, refine the silhouette and flatten the waist of women. Everything that came after followed the imprint of its creation: from becoming a fetish garment to satisfy male fantasies to a symbol of oppression to which women had to submit to achieve an aesthetic that followed all the prevailing canons of the past.

The corset has been walking throughout its history in the same direction, but since celebrities and icons of the artistic scene such as Madonna -with her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier bustier- and others like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Irina Shayk and other celebritiesThey will bring him to the stage in his outfits on stage or in those chosen to wear on the stage. street style of his walks, this one seems to have appropriated another discourse, turn the screw and become a piece that, over time, instead of its reductionist and oppressive meaning, takes on an empowering and liberating one.

This has also been demonstrated this weekend by two of the public figures who have always defended the discourse of equality and freedom of the female body. Kristen Stewart brought this garment to the stage in the silhouette of the dress that she wore at the Producer Guild Awards on Saturday and, that same day, Dakota Johnson, did it with a top on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Cha Cha Real Smooth. The former wore a spectacular white corset silhouette dress by Brandon Maxwell while the latter chose a semi-transparent Gucci top that she wore under a seventies suit set with a floral print in brown tones. A bet of the two actresses that coincides in time and that shows that the corset is shedding, more and more, its initial connotation to impose itself in our wardrobe with full freedom.

Now this garment is worn in different versions: over shirts or even as a bodysuit to show that marking and extolling the female body can also be a symbol of power and claim. If in Victorian times only the elite social group was the one that could access the use of this garment, now thanks to fashion firms bring it closer to stores and teach us that irony of his going out to the street can be a success.

