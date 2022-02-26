Dakota Johnson and Salma Hayek wear the same dress

dakota johnson is one of the young actresses who is gaining ground in Hollywood and Salma Hayek She is one of the famous ones who has already traveled that path and goes for more. Today we will analyze the looks of both who bet on the same dress gucci on different occasions.

Each international brand has its favorite muses who are ambassadors. For example, Versace has Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters, Valentino has Zendaya and gucci to Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson and Salma Hayek. These last two actresses were found wearing the same dress gucci that went viral in a matter of minutes but who wore it better?

This is the Gucci dress in question worn by Salma and Dakota. Photo: Gucci.

The dress in question is a midi piece with a high neck, straight or column cut and 3/4 sleeves. In addition, it is designed with a vibrant color such as orange with a pastel yellow flower print, studded with sequins and small gray ruffles at the bottom of the sleeves. It is a somewhat complicated garment to wear since the colors must match your skin as well as look for the right accessories so that it does not look like a costume.

Dakota Johnson bets on this sixties dress from Gucci in orange and with sequins. Photo: Vogue.

dakota johnson She was the first to wear it for an interview and she shone. The young actress combined this dress orange with vintage-style gold fishmouth sandals and as an accessory she only chose an emerald ring to contrast with the colors of her look. As a hairstyle, she opted for a half updo with waves with bangs like Brigitte Bardot and chose a neutral makeup with prominence in her eyes.

Salma Hayek clones Dakota with this dress but wearing it with a different style. Photo: Daily Mail.

Salma Hayek was the one who cloned Dakota using the same Gucci dress. Although both have worn this piece, both defended it with different styles: while dakota johnson he went for a more sixty side thanks to his shoes and hairstyle, Salma Hayek She gave it a more modern and casual touch with her platform sandals and water wave hair.

As you will see, despite the fact that the two have completely different figures, the dress generated a good visual effect in both. dakota johnson it is taller than Salma Hayek and has a more rectangular figure while Salma has an hourglass body. In this case, we would have added a small belt to Dakota’s dress to further highlight her figure.

Salma Hayek and Dakota Johnson they use the gucci dress more viralized but who is your favorite?