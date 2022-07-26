Dakota Johnson and the 6 basic pieces that always make her look elegant

the world is in love with dakota johnson. After having surprised us in the 50 Shades, Suspiria and Cha Cha Real Smooththe 32-year-old daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith has proven its great versatility on the big screen. But it’s his personal style, both on and off the red carpet, that also leaves us speechless.

Actress Dakota Johnson offers us the perfect style between the preppy, sexy and elegantand is that if you put some relaxed jeans straight leg, combines them with a pair of elegant loafersor if the night requires it, he is not afraid to wear a dramatic soirée dressfull of feathers. And being an official Gucci brand ambassador, she is never afraid to exude a certain air of chicness.

Find out how to create the perfect wardrobe, inspired by dakota johnson, next:

1. Classic loafers

Dakota Johnson in a coat. Gotham/Getty Images.

Loafers are the most versatile footwear option that can be easily adapted to the most elegant or the most grated. Dakota can’t live without hers from Gucci. Most of the time wear loafers in effortless keywith bare feet or with mini socks not obvious.

Usually their pants fall just above the ankle, so the iconic buckle of the Italian firm steals all our attention.

2. The elegant suit