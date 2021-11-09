Dakota Johnson and the advice that led her to Fifty Shades of Gray

Dakota Johnson’s name is now well known to the general public around the world. The actress owes her popularity above all to the role of Anastasia Steele, a young woman who has a sadomasochistic relationship with billionaire Christian Gray, played in Fifty Shades of Gray and in its two sequels between 2013 and 2016.

A highly coveted role that Johnson, however, was not sure she would accept.

Emily Blunt’s advice to Dakota Johnson

In a lengthy interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Johnson recalls that the news of being cast in the role left her wondering how the film would affect her career.

“I couldn’t talk to anyone about it because no one in my family knew about the part,” says the actress. “I was constantly wondering – he continues – if doing that trilogy was really the thing I wanted. I had a clear idea of ​​the kind of career and film I wanted to make, and I knew that film would change everything. ” She then decided to ask her friend and colleague Emily Blunt for an opinion (we recently saw her in A quiet place and in its sequel), who simply told her, “If you think it’s right, just do it. Make the movie. Always do what you want to do “.

A career capable of avoiding labels

The trilogy inaugurated by Fifty Shades of Gray grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office, turning Dakota Johnson into a true celebrity.

However, judging from his career, it seems evident that this success has not affected his plans at all. During and after the trilogy, Johnson starred in very different films: from horror Suspiria by Luca Guadagnino, a 7 unknown in El Royale by Drew Goddard, up to The lost daughter by Maggie Gyllenhall.

“I feel like I haven’t been ‘pigeonholed’ into a specific role because of the film,” Johnson concludes. “It could have happened, but it just wasn’t the direction I wanted my life to take.”

