Dakota Johnson and the ideal daily look with a blazer and boots

Dakota Johnson and her office look with a tuxedo

Expert in winning bets for daily days, dakota johnson conquer us again formulating the look you want to copy from Monday to Friday. The actress is immersed in the filming of her new movie ‘Madame Web’ and it has been on the shoot itself where we have seen her wear this outfit elevated by a leather-effect blazer and military boots.

Making use of one of our wildcard garments, the mum fit jeans, which also stylize, are comfortable and look great on any type of figure, the actress from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ has managed to attract our attention by combining them with a faux leather blazer in a perfect color to make an impression on and off the big screen. Dyed in a vibrant brick colour, with a lapel collar, button fastening and side pockets, Dakota signs up for outfits with striking touches created with original garments capable of transforming any basic wardrobe staple, such as the black baker-style t-shirt with buttons on the chest that shines below

But the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith has also put a groundbreaking touch in footwear with lace-up military boots and flat soles in black which, together with the blazer, form the expert look that is a hit on everyday days and that you can wear both to the office and to after work without having to go home to change your outfit.

Outfits like this are what make Dakota become one of our top references when it comes to formulating midweek looks, comfortable but with touches full of originality. Among his ‘must have’ jeans are his big bet and the skill with which he manages to elevate them is unique and the reason we keep following him, far beyond his successful career as an actress.

Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

‘Madame Web’ It will be the first film in which the actress will bring to life a superheroine from Sony’s Spider-Man universe, and will hit theaters on February 16, 2024.