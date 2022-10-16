Dakota Johnson and the most flattering jeans

While there was a time when skinny jeans or skinny They were the undisputed protagonists of any women’s wardrobe, today the opposite is happening: it is unthinkable not to have a wide variety of loose silhouettes of jeans. And it is that in recent years, trends in denim have ratified the reign of this type of versions that follow the aesthetic oversized where we can include from the popular slouchy to the balloon cowboys, those baptized as loose jeans or the well-known cowboys wide legundoubtedly the most repeated version of the street style.

A type of jean fitted at the waist and with a wide leg that extends to the floor or the ankle, depending on the model. It manages to adapt to all the figures in an excellent way and it is very flattering. Among those who do not hesitate to resort to it, we frequently find icons such as Jennifer López, Katie Holmes or Dakota Johnson.

The interpreter of Fifty Shades of Grey She is assiduous with this type of silhouette and in one of her last outings through the streets of New York she has once again chosen an attractive pair of jeans wide leg as the protagonist of his look. A striking blue colorway with front pockets and frayed hem. which she has combined with a simple knitted sweater in an ivory tone, sneakers matching bag and large bag in black. A simple navy blue beaded necklace was the finishing touch.

It is an easy and comfortable combination that can be a good wild card for the always complex halftime for women of 20, 30 or 50. These types of jeans are perfect at any age.

Recreate Dakota Johnson’s look It’s really simple because today these silhouettes wide leg they flood our header firms. In dark and light tones, with appliqués or jewels or in its most minimalist version. Here some examples:

