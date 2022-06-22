Dakota Johnson and the style must-haves of the magnetic performer

two/8

Mini skirt with peep toe shoes





The interpreter of The Lost Daughter She was out walking the streets of Los Angeles recently and was captured in front of a flower stand in the city. As usual with her, she was able to offer us a class of style even without being a special occasion. Johnson was seen championing the use of leather look beyond the winter season. Because yes, said material is captivating celebrity dressing rooms, too, this season. She has worn a studded miniskirt that she has combined with a matching asymmetrical top. Two basic wardrobe items that, without a doubt, have the ability to create truly memorable daily looks.





Dakota Johnson also decided to create a chromatic contrast with the addition of white high-heeled bracelet shoes. A peep toe shoe that stands as the ideal resource to elevate the outfits of the best dressed to the next level.



