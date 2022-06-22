Entertainment

Dakota Johnson and the style must-haves of the magnetic performer

Mini skirt with peep toe shoes


The interpreter of The Lost Daughter She was out walking the streets of Los Angeles recently and was captured in front of a flower stand in the city. As usual with her, she was able to offer us a class of style even without being a special occasion. Johnson was seen championing the use of leather look beyond the winter season. Because yes, said material is captivating celebrity dressing rooms, too, this season. She has worn a studded miniskirt that she has combined with a matching asymmetrical top. Two basic wardrobe items that, without a doubt, have the ability to create truly memorable daily looks.


Dakota Johnson also decided to create a chromatic contrast with the addition of white high-heeled bracelet shoes. A peep toe shoe that stands as the ideal resource to elevate the outfits of the best dressed to the next level.


