Entertainment

Dakota Johnson and the TIMELESS “masculine” suit with which you can go to the office

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

Dakota Johnson has shown throughout her latest public appearances that she prefers to keep a simpler and more relaxed style, but no less elegant for that.

There are few times that we have seen the actress with dresses in special events, most of the time she prefers to use more versatile options such as suits with jacket and pants.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway: This is her exercise routine to keep her slim and toned figure

7 mins ago

Kendall Jenner and her curious way of cutting cucumbers

7 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson in an open robe gives a glimpse inside

18 mins ago

Vin Diesel reveals his Oscar-winning grandmother

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button