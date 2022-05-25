Dakota Johnson and the TIMELESS “masculine” suit with which you can go to the office

Dakota Johnson has shown throughout her latest public appearances that she prefers to keep a simpler and more relaxed style, but no less elegant for that.

There are few times that we have seen the actress with dresses in special events, most of the time she prefers to use more versatile options such as suits with jacket and pants.

She has combined them in every possible way: from seventies designs that she has worn with lingerie, through satin models with which she has dazzled at special parties.

On this occasion, Dakota decided to wear a design more in line with everyday life, ideal for those mornings when you don’t know what to wear to work.

He wore it for the Global Citizen NOW charity gala that took place in New York, dedicated to raising funds for the most disadvantaged people.

It is a beige Gucci set consisting of an oversize jacket with gold buttons and notch lapels, matching slightly flared trousers. A leather model with which he has shown that this fabric can also be perfectly adapted to timeless looks.

The power of the basics

It is not necessary to complicate ourselves when combining a male suit if we have the necessary basics in our wardrobe.

This is the infallible trick to stylize the looks with suits and not fail in the color palette: we are not only talking about the basic white shirt, we are also referring to the black high-heeled shoes with which the outfit has been accompanied.

Dakota often opts for these popular shoes, as she demonstrated a few months ago while attending an independent film festival in a gray Acne Studio jacket and pants.

Exactly the same model with which he posed with one of his most iconic outfits, during the San Francisco International Film Festival, for which he chose a two-piece signed by Gucci.

A suit with a masculine cut and a wide silhouette, this time with a check pattern, which he wore with a simple black bandeau top, true to his philosophy that less can always be more.

