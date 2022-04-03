Dakota Johnson and Zendaya bet on the ideal vintage suits

dakota johnson and Zendaya become the new Hollywood influencers when it comes to fashion. With their appearances at the pre and post Oscar 2022 parties, we could see that the two chose suits designer but extra vintage. Are we seeing a trend?

Start looking in your grandmothers’ closet because we assure you that the suits old will be a fashion that will return and with great force. Shoulder pads, oxford pants, psychedelic prints: the important thing is that you dare to give these outfits a new life as dakota johnson and Zendaya.

Dakota Johnson chose this vintage suit from Gucci. They like? Photo: Instagram.

dakota johnson was at the premiere of the movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and gave us a style lesson with her suit vintage print, signed by Gucci. A set of long blazer with shoulder pads and wide leg pants with print in brown colors was what made the young actress stand out.

In addition, Dakota wore a nude lingerie bodysuit that allowed her to bring out her most sensual side, showing a little of her bust, torso and neck. A suit very flattering, as the shoulder pads give you more height and the wide leg pants slim your legs.

Zendaya opted for an all-black SportMax suit for the Vanity Fair party. Photo. Instagram.

On your side, Zendaya She attended the 2022 Vanity Fair post-Oscar party where she was spotted wearing a SportMax brand outfit. The suit black suit and masculine style was formed by a blazer with round shoulder pads and double buttons along with wide leg pants.

The touch of color was given by his vibrant purple shirt and his eyes painted blue. The tie could not be missing, as well as the diamond pin or brooch on the blazer, two perfect accessories for a suit become vintage.

dakota johnson and Zendaya They present us with these suits recovered from other times to give us a new trend for 2022.