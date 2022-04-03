Entertainment

Dakota Johnson and Zendaya bet on the ideal vintage suits

dakota johnson and Zendaya become the new Hollywood influencers when it comes to fashion. With their appearances at the pre and post Oscar 2022 parties, we could see that the two chose suits designer but extra vintage. Are we seeing a trend?

Start looking in your grandmothers’ closet because we assure you that the suits old will be a fashion that will return and with great force. Shoulder pads, oxford pants, psychedelic prints: the important thing is that you dare to give these outfits a new life as dakota johnson and Zendaya.

