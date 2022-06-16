Dakota Johnson attended an event in New York, Hailey Bieber with friends: celebrities in a click

Olivia Palermo attended an exclusive event, the American Ballet Theater Gala in New York. For this, she wore a white dress with a green bag. Meanwhile, Johannes Huebl wore a black pantsuit with a white shirt and jacket, and also wore a bow (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Hailey Bieber was photographed leaving an exclusive Italian restaurant in New York. Justin Bieber’s wife met with a group of friends. To do this, she wore wide black pants that she combined with her white muscular one and a leather bag.

Mick Jagger enjoyed a day off with his partner, Melanie Hamrick, and their son Deveraux. The photos were taken hours before the Rolling Stones frontman tested positive for coronavirus in Amsterdam.

Family day. Jennifer Lawrence went shopping accompanied by her husband, Cooke Maroney, and her baby, whom she carried in the stroller. In addition, they stopped at a restaurant to buy takeout.

Ben Affleck was photographed on a Los Angeles commercial ride aboard the new Rolls Royce in which Jennifer Lopez had also been seen

romantic vacation. Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, chose Capri, in Italy, to enjoy a few days off. There, they rented a yacht and cruised. In addition, they put themselves in the role of tourists and took pictures of the paradisiacal landscapes

Day of rest. Rumer Willis was enjoying the outdoors at a Los Angeles park and posing for photographers who found her there. She wore a yellow dress with three-quarter sleeves that she combined with a leather belt and green and yellow Texan boots.

event day Dakota Johnson attended the exclusive Tribeca Festival in New York. To do this, she wore a very elegant look: a white dress with chains on her back and an oversize satin blazer.

Julia Fox went for a walk through the streets of New York and took her son Valentino with her. She was photographed enjoying a sunny day and taking the opportunity to talk on the phone. She wore a casual look: black pants, white shirt and closed shoes

Harry Styles was photographed during a walk through the streets of Primrose Hill, London. He wore mustard-colored shorts, a light blue diver and a blue jacket (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

The reinvention of Victoria Maurette after the phenomenon of Rebelde Way: “When the program ended I felt a void”

The participant who misplaced the juries of La Voz Argentina and the explanation of Lali Espósito: “He is an example”

Document letters and court cases: when celebrities rebel against the use of their image