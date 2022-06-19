Dakota Johnson – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

dakota johnson She is an actress known for the saga of Fifty Shades (2015-2018) Y Suspiria (2018).

About Dakota Johnson

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas, United States.

Dakota Johnson made her acting debut in the film directed by Antonio BanderasCrazy in Alabama ((1999), which starred his mother, Melanie Griffith. After the three movies of 50 shades of gray, has proven to be a very, very good actress and we have seen her in good performances and, every day, she is getting better roles. She has had a few roles in The Social Network (2010) -in a very small role-, we liked it very much in Suspiria (2018)and also appeared in Bad Times for the Royale (2018)an eccentric movie that will be interesting for you; Staff Assistant (2020)a comedy; Our Friend (2021); Y Wounds.

It opens in June Persuasion (2022)a dramatic movie with Cosmo Davis.

Dakota Johnson Movies at MCM

Dakota Johnson Quotes

It is true that I am not ashamed of my body. I feel comfortable, and I think more women should have more confidence in themselves.

I think about my waning anonymity, and that scares me because a big part of me would be perfectly happy living on a ranch in Colorado and having babies and chickens and horses, which I’ll do anyway.