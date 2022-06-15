Dakota Johnson breaks the fourth wall in the trailer for ‘Persuasion’, the new Netflix

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘Persuasion, the upcoming period film starring Dakota Johnson, based on Jane Austen’s 1817 novel.

Published after Austen’s death, ‘Persuasion’ was the last complete work of the writer, who, as the film’s trailer reminds us, also wrote ‘Emma’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’, and is considered one of her works more mature and sophisticated novels. The story revolves around Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson’s character in the film), an isolated 27-year-old woman struggling to move on after breaking off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), after being persuaded by family friend Lady Russell (Nikki Amuka-Bird). After seven years, the two return to each other’s orbit when Anne’s family rents her house to her sister and her husband. Anne quickly finds herself caught up in a love triangle between her ex-fiancé and her cousin, William Elliot (Henry Golding), who will inherit the inheritance of his father Walter (Richard E Grant). With her friends and family pressuring her to be with William, Anne is forced to consider what she really wants outside of the social pressures that surround her.

It seems that Netflix wants to follow the path of the style of ‘The Bridgertons’, one of the most successful Netflix series of 2022, with the new adaptations of nineteenth-century works. This is due to the peculiar adaptation that this first preview of the Austen adaptation sells us. The style is more comical and is taken less seriously despite being a drama to the writer’s use. Also, Johnson breaks the fourth wall several times throughout the trailer to describe his family and his relationships with the rest of the cast., and despite having the typical halo of a period film, the scenes shown include several moments of romantic comedy between Anne and Frederick. The trailer also emphasizes the story’s sweeping romance, with Johnson’s narration of Anne’s plight. In fact, there is a moment when the protagonist says in the trailer “Don’t let anyone tell you how to live or who to love“, a phrase that could well summarize the plot of this new Netflix production.

The film is directed by Carrie Cracknell, a theater veteran making her feature directorial debut, from a screenplay written by Ron Bass and Alice Winslow. The film arrives on Netflix from MRC.

‘Persuasion’ premieres on Netflix on July 15.