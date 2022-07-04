Dakota Johnson breaks the silence and talks about how difficult it was to make ’50 Shades of Grey’

Seven years have passed since the first erotic film of the saga of 50 shades of gray made it to the big screen. That film and the following two were carried out by Dakota Johnson, who gave life to Anastasia Steele. In a recent interview with Vanity Fairthe actress revealed some difficult moments that occurred during the recordings.

Johnson said that EL James, the author of the books that later became movies, was always very close to the recordings so that the production looked like what people read in her books. That attitude caused, according to the actress, that tensions were experienced on the set between the writer and Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of the first film and who refused to direct the next two feature films that make up the trilogy.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starred in the ’50 Shades of Grey’ saga. Photo: Archive (Chuck Zlotnik)

Dakota commented, replicate the portal Who, that the work days became a permanent struggle between the writer and the director. The actress gave an example of how the situation became complicated for her.

“I signed on to do a very different version of the movie we were making. She (EL James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she kept asking us to do certain things,” Johnson detailed.

[ Dakota Johnson defiende sus desnudos en ‘Cincuenta sombras’ ]

In the interview with Vanity Fair, which the Mexican magazine replied to, she continued: “There were parts of the book that would not work in the film, such as the internal monologue, which was also incredibly pedantic at times. It was a constant struggle, chaos.”

Dakota said that the complicated moments did not remain in the recording of the first film, but that the situation making Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) it was pretty much the same.

On this occasion, Dakota Johnson took the opportunity to deny a rumor that was generated around her and the actor Jamie Dornan, who gave life to the possessive Christian Grey.

He assured that there were never any problems between them, he even mentioned the love he feels for him.

“There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it sounds weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him very, very much. And we were always there for each other. There was great trust between us, we protected each other,” he said.

Currently, Dakota is a couple of Chris Martin, lead singer of the band Coldplay.