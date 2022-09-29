Dakota Johnson brings a modern light to Persuasion

This version, directed by British theater veteran Carrie Cracknell and starring dakota johnson like Anne, includes modern phrases and tropes of fleabag in a Regency era setting. It’s like an appetizer of Austen, an elementary version that tries to speed up the humor and speak directly to Gen Z using her jargon, or at least an advertising executive’s idea of ​​what it sounds like. But something in its execution feels wrong.

Austen’s works are hardly impenetrable to modern audiences. More than 200 years later, they are still accessible and relevant. There’s a reason it seems like every year there are several Austen-inspired movies or series on our screens: this summer alone, we’ve received Fire Island (pride and seduction) Y Mr. Malcolm’s List. His stories have not only stood the test of time; they have flourished delightfully in modern contexts. just look clueless (No idea) Y Bridget Jones’s Diary (The diaryof Bridget Jones).

Is Persuasion he seems to underestimate his audience a bit, as if he doesn’t trust that they would empathize with Anne without seeing her cry in a bathtub and drink wine from the bottle while telling us in voiceover that she is “prospering”. Maybe the part about crying in the bathtub and drinking wine has been done too many times. One can’t help but feel that Dakota Johnson, a talented comedienne, deserved something more creative and less hackneyed.

And yet, Dakota Johnson manages to sell it convincingly. It’s subtle where many might overdo it and breaks the fourth wall as if it’s telling us a secret. it may be style fleabag, but Dakota Johnson is not imitating Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is making the material her own. Persuasion.

In fact, most of the cast is quite vibrant and full of new discoveries, especially Cosmo Jarvis (who some will recognize from Lady Macbeth) as Anne’s old flame Frederick Wentworth. She rejected him at age 19 on the advice of a mentor (the lovely Nikki Amuka-Bird) and he has returned to his life eight years later with wealth and a good reputation. He now he is, as far as society is concerned, an important man. Jarvis, with his sad eyes, his warm smile and his inscrutable intentions, is a perfect Austen lead. And he and Johnson, even when they’re on opposite sides of the room, have a spark.

Diminutive Mia McKenna-Bruce is brutally funny as Anne’s younger sister Mary, while Nia Towle is the picture of innocence as Louisa. Richard E. Grant, as Anne’s vain father Walter Elliot, also adds life to the film, but is used sparingly. Henry Golding has fun in Persuasion playing a scoundrel, Mr. Elliot.

The screenplay is by Ron Bass — whose credits include rain man Y My Best Friend’s Wedding (My best friend’s Wedding) — and Alice Victoria Winslow, who had the good sense to preserve at least that famous monologue. But when we got there, we almost wished this was just a simpler adaptation, without all those buzzwords. This cast and its director could have done it and the audience would have been there. Or maybe this will bring some fresh blood to Austen after all.

to quote Persuasion: “I am half agony, half hope”.

Persuasion, a Netflix premiere that debuts Friday on the service, is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). ) for “some suggestive references”. Duration: 107 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.