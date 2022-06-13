Dakota Johnson: “By exploring the truth you shed your fears”

When Dakota Johnson (Texas, 32 years old) decided to shoot ‘The Dark Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, she did not know how much her life would change due to covid. The protagonist of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, saw how several projects that excited her were postponed and later forced her to a shooting marathon that began with Gyllenhaal’s tape. Johnson plays Nina, a young mother on vacation with her family and the object of fascination for the protagonist, Leda, who is played by Olivia Colman.

As the story unfolds, Leda and Nina create a bond that will end on the precipice. Adapted from one of the most widely read novels by mysterious author Elena Ferrante, Gyllenhaal delves into the fabric of motherhood, friendship, and why you exist when you’ve lost everything.

-What would you highlight about the shooting of this film?

-Maggie gave me a great opportunity by offering me this role, it helped me to deepen the actress that I have inside, but also myself as a human being. It has been an honor to participate in this honest, raw and real narrative about motherhood and being a woman. I identify with Nina because, like her, I am thirsty for experiences. At 32 years old, I want to be valued, shoot projects with substance, quench the anxiety that my profession causes me.

-The fact that the director is an actress helped you understand each other?

-Definitely. The two of us maintained a great synchrony during the filming, but also off-camera we understand each other very well. She knows what each actor, each actress needs, she appreciates your work and she allows you to offer ideas, develop the role in your own way. She has a very delicate way of communicating, I find in her a great emotional intelligence.

-Working with Gyllenhaal has given you self-confidence?

-Yes. I guess I’ve gotten so used to feeling insecure on a shoot, feeling vulnerable while everyone is looking at me, that I thought this was how my career should work. Now I know not. Now I understand what it feels like to be with a director who respects and loves what he does and what his actors do.

Have you allowed yourself to be more vulnerable?

-Of course. I felt that I could reach those corners that one pushes away for fear of touching delicate fibers. I have been able to connect with my art and give it my all. I have complicated feelings around femininity and motherhood, which is normal at my age, but I’ve been able to express it in this character. I don’t think I have lied in my interpretation, on the contrary, I have given myself without fear. When I read other scripts I get angry, frustrated or pissed off because they are stories of young women that I feel compelled to fit in without connecting with. That has not happened in this case.

-What do you take from this intense film?

I have freed myself and I have grown as a woman. When you explore the truth; you get scared, but you also get rid of fears.

Do you see motherhood from another perspective?

-Definitely. I have always had a complicated relationship with motherhood and this film has allowed me to understand that it is natural to feel the way I feel. I’m not a mother and maybe I don’t want to be. I don’t feel guilty, I think it’s okay to think like that. For whatever reason, there’s a stigma around talking about it when it’s actually a very human thing. Not all women want to be mothers.

-Directed Coldplay’s music video ‘Cry, Cry, Cry’. Did you like doing it?

-It was an incredible and special experience. I had the honor of directing that video accompanied by high-quality artists who gave impetus to my work. It has been fascinating.

-How have you experienced the pandemic and confinement?

-It was very distressing. I went through it with ups and downs, but I am very lucky to live in a big house and have my family and friends close to it. As for my existential experience, as a human being, every day is different. I try not to fall apart and it comforts me to talk to my mother and my sister.