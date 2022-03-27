Dakota Johnson chooses the ideal manicures for women over 30

dakota johnson is our constant inspiration for elegant or street style looks. Today, we will not focus on her outfits, but on her manicures most famous that are ideal for women over 30 and we show you why.

Everyone can choose the manicure that you want according to your tastes, trends, season or work. If you have already run out of ideas, you can be inspired by these options of dakota johnson that will draw the attention of those who see your nails.

colored french

The French girl with colored tips is one of the most used 2022 trends. Photo: Glamour.

dakota johnson opted a couple of days ago for a manicure French with burgundy tips. A manicure very wintery, to which you can change the colors according to the season of the year. If you have very white skin, we recommend this option so that it stands out in your hands. If you have darker skin, it is best to opt for more vibrant shades.

Red

Red is always a color that looks good on any occasion. Photo: US Weekly.

Red is a classic color that you can wear and that will always shine on your nails. The women over 30 They can be worn with regular enamel or with a design of hearts, dots or stripes to give the nail more movement and height. That is a key recommendation for those who want their nails to look longer without the need to wear false nails.

naked

Dakota Johnson also opts for nude. the most timeless color. Photo: Pinterest.

dakota johnson choose a super essential color for women over 30 like nude. What this shade allows is to make your nails always look elegant and never messy. Keep in mind that the lighter the color, the less imperfections will be noticeable and vice versa.

Beige

The actress is assiduous with brown and chooses it in a beige hue. Photo: Allure.

All variants of brown are good choices for manicure. dakota johnson use beige, the perfect shade to accompany autumn and all your clothes. Brown is a color that always looks good and much more on women over 30 who need manicures that look elegant, but without losing sight of the trend.

dakota johnson offers us four manicures different for women over 30 looking for inspiration for their nails.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.