Dakota Johnson concerned about an ‘implicative’ video in the Amber Heard case – Johnny Depp

dakota johnson has been the focus of attention in recent days, although not for something related to his film career. The well-known actress was involved in the legal problems of Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppbecause of a viral video from the year 2015.

The interpreter affirms that she feels “uncomfortable” by this fact. Johnson He stressed that he does not want to know anything about one of the most mediatic conflicts of recent years.

“I don’t remember that at all, but please get me out of this. Don’t let this go any further,” the Fifty Shadows of Gray star told Vanity Fair.

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson they coincided at the Venice Film Festival in 2015, on the occasion of the film Black Mass. Both, protagonists in the film, attended a press conference with the media. But a fortuitous event splashed dakota johnson.

Johnny Depp put his bandaged finger on the table, something that worried Amber Heard. That injury to the actor’s finger would have occurred after the famous fight with his ex-wife.

However, a user recorded that scene and posted a video with this title: “The EXACT moment when dakota johnson KNEW that Amber Heard was VIOLENT with Johnny Depp“. The recording obtained up to three million reproductions.

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?'” he recounted resignedly. dakota johnson. The Texan didn’t want to know anything about the controversial issue.

She was even worried about her possible involvement in the media trial: “Can you imagine, oh, my God, if they called me to the witness stand?”

He also stated that he did not understand the behavior of the public following the trial and that the situation experienced by both actors distressed him. He even called the Internet “a wild place.”

Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp they faced each other in a trial for defamation, as a result of some indirect statements by the actress in the Washington Post. The Fairfax County jury ruled that there was defamation by the actress towards her ex-husband.

Amber Heard was ordered to pay a total of 8.35 million dollars in damages to Johnny Depp. An amount that, according to his lawyer, he cannot assume.