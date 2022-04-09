Dakota Johnson conquered the hearts of her Mexican fans with her kindness

Dakota Johnson has won the hearts of Mexicansthen the beautiful actress was in the Aztec capital accompanying her boyfriend Chris Martinleader of the British band Coldplay, who has offered a series of concerts in Mexico and dedicated My Universe to him. The Fifty Shades of Gray star has been very approachable with her fans who have approached her for photos with her, which quickly became vital.

Her boyfriend’s group is on tour with his Music of the Spheres World Tour and she, as well as one of the musician’s sons accompany him. Dakota Johnson has been identified by Mexican fanswho have shared images with her on social networks and have praised that she does not behave like a diva as some lesser-known artists do.

Dakota Johnson has also been captured in restaurants in the city and her attitude is relaxed, friendly and smiling with those who approach her, likewise her followers captured her having breakfast at the luxurious hotel in Mexico City where the band is staying, with her stepson Moises, one of the two children that Chris Martin who They are Gwyneth Paltrow.

Several of the fans claim to have seen Dakota Johnson and her sister Stella Banderas in the stands of Foro Sol supporting Chris while he gave his presentation. Although the actress who gives life to Anastacia tried to go unnoticed, many of her fans identified her. In a video of her it is seen how they shout excitedly at her.

One of the concertgoers shared a clip in which the actress is seen going up the stairs with a glass in his hand and you can hear how he shouts: “it’s Dakota, Dakota” and of course you can hear some typical shouts from the Mexican vendors that you can buy at Foro Sol. The video that lasts a few seconds was titled the best day of my life Coldplay and Dakota.

Who confirmed that Dakota Johnson was in Mexico was actor Blake Leewho shared a photo in which he appears with her and the actress Addison Timlin, as well as Moses Martin, son of Chris Martin, in which he put in his location Mexico City, and wrote “Ohhhhh Mexico” in the description, according to the page of the 40.

Some data from Dakota

She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Her maternal grandparents are advertising executive and former child actor Peter Griffith and actress Tippi Hedren, and she is the niece of actress Tracy Griffith and production designer Clay A. Griffin. Her former stepfather is actor Antonio Banderas. Her parents divorced her when she was a child and on her father’s side she has four siblings, including actor Jesse Johnson, and two maternal siblings, which is Stella.

