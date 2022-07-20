Dakota Johnson, cover of the August issue: “I don’t regret doing ’50 Shades of Grey'”

In the dark daughter Johnson plays the open wound of a young mother named Nina. “I think he was excited by the idea of ​​embodying something more complex and confusing,” says Colman. As the hotel courtyard fills with people from Wall Street, Johnson tells me that bringing Nina to life helped her make a transition in her own life and career: “I let go of the way she allowed others to see me. the rest”.

“Had we known what it would be like, I don’t think any of us would have done it. We would have thought ‘this is crazy’. But no, I don’t regret it.” -Dakota Johnson, about 50 shades of gray.

were the movies Fifty Shades of Grey the ones that defined her in the public imagination for years. When we finally talk about them, it’s clear that Johnson has given a lot of thought to what he wants to say about them. Her next statements seem to be a relief.

“I’m sexual, and when I’m interested in something I want to know a lot about it,” he begins. “That’s why I did those big-budget nude movies.” She sips her tea without breaking eye contact. “I agreed to shoot a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

I ask if the problem was the studio, the directors or if it was a combination of both. “A combo”, she replies, leaning towards me. “Also the author of the books [E.L. James, conocida como Erika]. He had a lot of creative control, each and every day, and he demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that couldn’t work on film, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It was a constant battle. Always. When I auditioned, I performed a monologue from Person [el clásico de Ingmar Bergman de 1966] and I thought, ‘This is going to be downright special.’

She took on the role of Anastasia Steele for three films opposite Christian Gray from charlie hunnamaccompanied by the playwright patrick marber (closer), who wrote the script. But Hunnam ended up leaving the project citing a scheduling conflict. James was so enraged that he scrapped his script, according to Johnson.

“I was very young. He was 23 years old. So I was scared”, she says referring to the contract he signed. It’s hard not to hear the echoes of the binding agreement Hitchcock used to ruin his grandmother’s career. “She became crazy,” she continues. “There were a lot of different disagreements. I have never been able to speak frankly about this because what one wants is to promote a film well, I am proud of what we did and in the end everything turns out as it should, but it was complicated”.

Jamie Dornan replaced Hunnam. Together with Sam Taylor-Johnson, director of the first film, the trio tried to salvage part of Marber’s script.

“We did the shots of the movie that Erika wanted, and then the shots that we wanted to do ourselves. The night before I was rewriting the scenes with the previous dialogue so I could add a line here and a line there. It was chaos all the time.” The only Marber scene that came out in the first film is the one where Anastasia and Christian outline and negotiate their sexual contract. “And it’s the best scene in the whole movie,” she concludes.

I ask him if he regrets doing that trilogy. “Nope. I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If only I had known…”, she mutters, losing the thread for a moment. “Had we known what it would be like, I don’t think any of us would have done it. We would have thought: ‘This is crazy’. But no, I don’t regret it.”