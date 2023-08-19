Dakota Johnson dazzles in a black Versace dress in Milan. the trend

Entertainment

Dakota Johnson dazzles in a black Versace dress in Milan.

last appearance of Dakota Johnson demonstrates the power of the little black dress In summer-appropriate silhouettes, when it comes to building a timeless wardrobe of garments suitable for all occasions, there’s nothing more reliable and durable. classic little black dress, Whether it’s with some killer heels and tons of jewelry, or a pair of tennis shoes and sunglasses for a sunny day in the city, A black dress is as elegant as it is versatile,

At a star-studded event to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Martini in Milan, Dakota JohnsonThe Hollywood star wore a stunning monochrome Italian ensemble. This look included a black satin bodycon dress from versace, parade’s autumn-winter 2023 from the label (though slightly modified from what was seen on the runway) in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Versace Fall-Winter 2023.

Courtesy of Versace.

Dakota Johnson completed the look with a diamond serpentine bracelet. Pave and set in white gold and diamond earrings, all Bulgarias well as some versace shoes Black leather pointy toe (a style of shoe that’s everywhere this summer thanks to Gigi Hadid). Overall the atmosphere was so charming and lovely Monica Bellucci,

In 1926, Chanel presented the first little black dress Via a beautiful illustration in Vogue. Since then, major fashion brands around the world – Dior in Paris, Versace in Milan and Comme des Garçons in Tokyo – have reinterpreted this iconic piece according to their aesthetics without altering its essence. Nowadays, little black dress It is an essential garment in every woman’s wardrobe, suitable for all occasions.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk.

