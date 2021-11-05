Dakota Johnson defends Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf

Dakota Johnson has never been afraid to express her opinion or to show herself without filters, just think that before lending her face in Luca Guadagnino’s films (A bigger splash And Suspiria) for her, success came thanks to the erotic trilogy of Fifty Shades of Gray where, most of the time, she acted in lingerie. Now the actress has expressed her reflections on the cancel cutlure, (in Italian we could roughly translate it with “dictatorship of the politically correct”, which indicates the social boycott of public figures) which has affected her co-stars Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp And Shia LaBeouf, accused of physical and emotional abuse by the former companions.

Thanks to her career, the actress has in fact taken part in numerous films thanks to which Johnson has had the opportunity to work with some of the most famous actors in the world, among which the names of three men denounced with very heavy accusations such as mistreatment, assaults stand out. physical and psychological violence, which at the moment are struggling due to the marginalization suffered by Hollywood, with companies and directors who no longer want to work with them.

“I have never had any negative experiences with these people, I had a lot of fun working with them and I am sad for the loss of great artists like them. I feel sad for people who need help and may not get it in time and I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt», Said Dakota Johnson, whose words have generated a stir and indignation on the web as well as in the entertainment world, since if on the one hand they send a message of solidarity towards the victims, on the other they ask for redemption and forgiveness towards the former colleagues of set. Recall that the girlfriend of Coldplay singer Chris Martin played Johnny Depp’s partner in the 2015 film Black Mass – The Ultimate Gangster, three years before that the ex-wife of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, Amber Heard, accused him of physical and verbal abuse, starting a legal battle still underway.

The lives of Shia LaBeouf and Dakota instead crossed in 2019 on the set of Traveling to a Dream – The Peanut Butter Falcon, with the 35-year-old already in the middle of a trial for sexual harassment and assault of ex-girlfriend and singer FKA Twigs. Regarding Armie Hammer and Johnson, the two worked together on the film The Social Network back in 2010, or 11 years before the scandal that swept away the actor of Call me by your name, now hospitalized in a Florida rehab following allegations of cannibalism and sexual assault moved towards him by more than one woman. “I believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve, to get help and to help other people», Continued the actress. “I think at the moment there is an overreaction towards these actors but I think there is a way to find a balance.”

Controversial words those spoken by Dakota which, in reality, did not refer exclusively to Depp, Armie and Shia, but express a much more complete and broad vision of how American society tends to marginalize those who make mistakes, an attitude that the 34-year-old he judges “not constructive and not very human”, even if it remains to be asked to what extent one can forgive.

