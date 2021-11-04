Dakota Johnson didn’t regret ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’

Despite being a daughter of art, Dakota Johnson he achieved fame by starring in 50 shades of Grey and admitted she didn’t regret the role. Anastasia Steele was his character for three films, based on the novels of the same name by EL James. At his side, to play Christian Gray was Jamie Dornan, an actor who had already won a slice of the audience by starring in Once Upon a Time.

Dakota Johnson does not regret Fifty Shades of Gray

It wasn’t easy to get Ana’s part. The castings were fierce, but Dakota Johnson triumphed over them all and explained to The Hollywood Reporter that, in principle, i details were top secret. “I couldn’t talk to anyone about it. None of my family knew. I was chosen and I remember talking to Emily Blunt and I thought, ‘Do I have to do this trilogy? Because I want to have a very special career and I want to make other genres of films as well. And I know this will change things. ‘ And she said something like, ‘Do it if it feels right. Just do it. You always have to do what you want‘”. A Mary Poppins even in real life, so much so that Emily Blunt he gave her the right advice at the right time.

It is also true that today Dakota Johnson is aware of her talent, which is why she admitted she did not regret Fifty Shades of Gray. “I feel like I haven’t been labeled because of the role. I guess I could have gone in a certain direction, but that wasn’t what interested me“. The actress, who recently participated in the Venice Film Festival to present The Lost Daughter, told what interests her most about a film. “I never pay attention to gossip. Rather, I focus on the script, evaluate if it’s good, and do the same with the people I have to work with“.

After all, for Dakota Johnson acting was almost more than one vocation. Being daughter of an actress mom (Melanie Griffith), she spent most of her childhood on set, in order to make her goal for the future clearer and clearer. “Acting has always been my calling. Even when I was younger and on set with my mother, I felt a deep desire to do so. I wanted to watch everyone do their job, I just couldn’t get enough“.

