Dakota Johnson didn’t want to be part of the Johnny vs. Amber trial

Actress Dakota Johnson, star of ’50 Shades of Grey’ spoke about the video that went viral during the controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Trial that until a few weeks ago had all the followers of both Johnny and Amber on the lookout for each statement, evidence shown and more, which the lawyers of both actors presented week after week, becoming a media boom and causing multiple debates in social networks, where Internet users were faced for their part to look for evidence that pointed to the actress of “Aquaman” as the only culprit. Although many videos and photographs came to light, one video in particular was among Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson that caught attention and became a trend.

In this video we can see both actors during a press conference in which Johnson seems to realize that Depp had injured his finger, an injury that, according to the statement in the trial, happened because a bottle of vodka was thrown at him. Realizing this, the 32-year-old actress asks the actor what had happened to him. Then, Johnny makes a joke that Dakota laughs at. Later, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor looks somewhat dubious and uncomfortable.

The video between Dakota Johnson and Jonny Depp

With this, internet users soon spread the video with the title “The EXACT moment when Dakota Johnson KNEW that Amber Heard was VIOLENT with Johnny Depp” the video was viewed more than 3 million times and later went on to spread on TikTok where it also went viral.

As a result of this, dakota johnson He assured that he did not want to have anything to do with it after his name came up in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In an interview for ‘Vanity Fair’ Dakota, confessed to feeling confused as to how or why her name was suddenly in the middle of a situation completely unrelated to her, in the words of the actress she commented:

“I said to myself, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?” she said. “I don’t remember that moment at all, but please get me out of this. Don’t let this go any further.”

The actress also spoke about the concern that caused her that they could call her as a witness and in the same way she did not believe that this situation was nothing more than a “good drama” for the media and Internet users, Dakota added:

“Can you imagine, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching this like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a court drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild place.

Let us remember that the declaration of different celebrities and people from the Hollywood media such as the model kate Moss, the executive of Warner Bros Walter Hamada, Paul Bettany, the writer JK Rowling ,etc. They were a key piece to corroborate the versions that johnny depp and his team of lawyers presented before the jury.

And although the victory was in favor of Johnny Depp, it remains to be seen if with this the former couple will finally be able to end this stage in their lives and thus turn the page or still actress Amber Heard will fight for a new trialfor a verdict that she considered “a setback for women who suffer from domestic violence”, a fragment written by Amber herself corresponding to her last post that she made once the trial was over.

Do you think Dakota Johnson’s reaction was correct?