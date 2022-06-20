Dakota Johnson discovers the perfect shoes for brides

throughout the last few days, dakota johnson has positioned itself as one of the most stylish ‘celebrities’ in the industry. First, her blazer-style dress with the most spectacular back, then the perfect office ensemble with a masculine tuxedo, and now a new look with rocker aesthetics that keeps two innovative details that have managed to position the outfit as one of the best outfits of the ‘Persuasion’ actress. Leather garments in summer? Yes, and he has combined it with some peep toe heels that future brides will want.

It may seem like a somewhat peculiar combination, we know, but the truth is that the result is a license plate look that has completely captivated us. First of all, because of how flattering it is and for showing that impossible combinations are the most inspiring and, secondly, for enlightening us with what will be the next viral bridal heels of the season.

The actress posed next to a flower kiosk with a ‘total black’ look belonging to the Gucci Resort 2023 Collection It contrasted perfectly with the landscape. The certain rock inspiration of his obtained through the leather mini skirt and the studded details made it an outfit worthy of an expert, especially in this summer season when it seemed impossible to wear pieces of this fabric. However, Melanie Griffith’s daughter surpassed herself, and by far.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The outfit in question was made up of only two pieces: a top with one sleeve and a mini pencil skirt with leather effect. The latter was the star piece of the outfitsthanks -in large part- to its die-cut hem and its fabric.

Faced with an all-black look, the footwear -in white- that Johnson opted for was especially striking. Thus, if his styling was the most groundbreaking, the heels added a more elegant and sophisticated essence.

Dakota opted for the hybrid halfway between open and closed shoes, the ‘peep toes’. In her case, a model with an ankle bracelet and an elegant heart-shaped point with gold detail that made us sigh. They are perfect for future traditional, civil brides and -even- for those guests who want to elevate their outfits through footwear.

