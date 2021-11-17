Dakota Johnson: “Emily Blunt gave me some advice that changed my life”

Dakota Johnson, best known for playing Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Gray, was about to say “no” to the role: it was Emily Blunt to advise her to do otherwise, thus shaping her future and changing her life forever.

Fifty Shades of Gray: Dakota Johnson in a scene from the film

Johnson, in an interview recently released by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that it was Emily who pushed her to make the first film of the saga, confessing that that advice changed her career forever and with it her life.

“I couldn’t talk to anyone about it. Nobody in my family knew that“, explained the actress.”I was cast in casting and I remember talking to Emily Blunt and thinking: ‘Do I really have to do this trilogy? Because I want to have a really special career, and I want to make a certain type of film … and I know that will change that. ‘”

Need for Speed: Dakota Johnson in a scene from the film

Emily encouraged the young actress to follow her instincts: “I talked to her and she said something like: ‘Fuck you, make the movie if it feels right. Just do it. Always do what you want to do. ‘”The trilogy grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office and that instantly made Dakota a real celebrity.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress also stressed the importance of collaboration and finding mentors you can trust to build a successful career: when she was 18 she signed a contract with manager Jason Weinberg and soon added the agent. WME Andrew Dunlap to his team.

Fifty Shades of Gray: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the film

“I want to grow with people. I’m not interested in stepping on others to get somewhere“concluded Dakota Johnson.”I really care about trusting people and I want others to trust me because this industry thrives on collaboration. You can’t do it alone“.