Dakota Johnson feared being called to testify at Johnny Depp’s trial and spoke of the Twitterverse: “it’s horrible, heartbreaking and wrong”

dakota johnson is the cover of the July-August issue of “Vanity Fair”. In addition to talking about the difficulty of having filmed “50 Shades of Gray” he also talked about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which she was indirectly involved with.

And it is that during the trial, which concluded a month ago, a video of the 2015 “Black Mass” press conference went viral on Twitter in which she reacted to Depp’s bandaged finger, who was sitting next to her.

They are seen exchanging a few inaudible words that make Johnson laugh. But seconds later, her countenance changes. Some netizens interpreted, seven years after the video, that Dakota suspected that there was something else behind the injury. The title of the video that went viral during the trial was “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp.”

One of the most notorious testimonies of the trial was that precisely in 2015, Amber Heard He threw a bottle of vodka at Johnny, severely injuring his middle finger. Not surprisingly, the clip resurfaced and reached three million views in a few days (it’s now over 4 million). That caused Dakota Johnson to fear that she would be called to testify, she told “Vanity Fair.”

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this? I don’t remember that at all, but please get me out of this. Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine if I was called to the witness stand?'”

The daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith added, regarding the live broadcast of the trial: “I can’t believe people were watching [el juicio] as if it were a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. He is very, very, very crazy. Humans are too weird. The internet is a very wild place.”

And he bluntly commented: “The concept of the ‘Twitterverse’, which dictates if someone suddenly doesn’t exist anymore, is horrible, heartbreaking and wrong”.

Here you can see the video shared on YouTube: