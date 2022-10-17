Dakota Johnson, filming while new details are known about the state of health of her boyfriend, Chris Martin

dakota johnson knows how to put a good face to bad weather. The actress continues filming her new movie about Spiderman madam webwhile her boyfriend, Chris Martin, continues on medical leave tafter having contracted a severe lung disease. Despite not being able to be with him as much as she would like, the Coldplay leader’s condition has not meant that the actress has had to suspend her professional commitments. Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter shoots in New York along with Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Conner the film about the Marvel universe.

Dakota Johnson continues filming ‘Madame Web’ while her boyfriend, Chris Martin, recovers from a serious lung infection

The couple, who have already been in a relationship for five years, usually spend time in the city of skyscrapers, although their residence is set in Malibu, where they acquired a fabulous mansion for ten million euros. True to her discretion, the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey She has not commented on her boyfriend’s illness despite the stir it has caused among its followers.

On October 5, Coldplay announced the news about the Chris Martin’s health status and sowed great concern among his fans. The leader of the group had contracted severe lung disease, which forced the band to cancel their next eight concerts of their tour in Brazil. “With deep regret, we have been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” they announced in a statement. “Due to a severe lung infection, Chris has received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks. We are working as quickly as possible to secure the new dates and will continue to report in the coming days.”

Dakota Johnson shoots Madame Web in New York

A week after the cancellation of the concerts, they meet new and encouraging data. The band has already announced the new dates for their concerts in Brazil, which have been postponed to March 2023, and the comeback of Chris Martin with his group he is getting closer. If his health allows it, he will return to the stage in less than two weeks. “We look forward to resuming the tour on October 25. Once again, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these inevitable postponements and are truly grateful for all the messages of love and support.”

-Chris Martin sneaks into a video conference of his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson

Another novelty will be that their shows in Brazil will not be able to be held in the same venue they had planned, they have moved from the Allianz Parque to the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo. And the new dates for these shows will be March 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18 at this venue, and March 25 and 26 at the Nilton Santos Engenhão Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. However, the October 25 will offer the first of the ten concerts at the River Plate stadium Buenos Aires and maybe we will hear him dedicate a romantic song to his girl, as happened when he presented his latest album in London, Music of the Spheres.