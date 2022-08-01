Dakota Johnson for Persuasion and Discussed Changes to Jane Austen Classic: Feels More Accessible | TV and Show

Dakota Johnson enters the literary world of Jane Austen with a contemporary adaptation of Persuasion, BioBioChile spoke with the actress, who spoke about the film and life after 50 Shades of Grey.

This Friday July 15 Netflix will premiere the film Persuasionan adaptation with modern overtones of the classic novel by Jane Austen with Dakota Johnson as protagonist.

For fans of the book, it should already be clear that it will not be a typical and traditional version of Jane Austen in the cinema – streaming.

The story has contemporary additions, particularly a cast with a diversity of ancestry, very different from England in 1818, the year the book was published.

“I love Jane Austen, I have always liked her books and film adaptations”Johnson commented, in conversation with BioBioChile.

In fact, the star Cha Cha Real Smoothstated that he read Persuasion -Austen’s last complete novel- twice.

“I love Jane Austen’s heroines. I think Anne Elliot is a very interesting person because she is very strong and determined, but at the same time she is very vulnerable and sensitive”he said about his role.

“Her inner world is very complex, so I liked the idea of ​​making a Jane Austen film in the summer in England, it was a dream,” he added.

Criticism vs. Persuasion and Dakota Johnson

As we said, this is not a chapter-by-chapter adaptation of the book, but rather has a modern twist, which doesn’t seem to have pleased the specialized critics, such as Clarisse Loughrey, of The Independent, who pointed out that Johnson was a “very bad choice”. However, the actress seems not to be worried about that and she focuses on the pos

itive.

It is a modern adaptation of Persuasion. The cast is diverse, the protagonist breaks the fourth wall and speaks to the public, to the camera. She feels a little more approachable”, he explained.

Added to that are actors like Henry Golding (British-Malay) or Izuka Hoyle (British-Nigerian) thus continuing with the transformation that Hollywood has experienced in recent years.

“I have seen much more representation on the screen and it is incredible, that is how it should be and there should be more,” he said.

life beyond 50 shades of gray

In an interview with Vanity Fair recently, the actress commented that, as a sexual person, she found the project based on the EL James book trilogy interesting, but that it ended up being something different than she imagined and with many problems.

However, several years have passed after those erotic films, where Johnson assures that his career has been nurturing.

“I have been fortunate to have worked on many projects since we finished 50 shades. It’s been many years, so the transition is over several years with many projects. It doesn’t feel like going from one to the other.”commented.

And the stage is clear. After those three popular films, the actress went through some romantic comedies like how to be single Y Music, Glamor and Fame; and other critically acclaimed Suspiria Y the dark daughter.

In the coming months, he will also enter the world of superheroes, where he will give life to madam weba character from the world of The Amazing Spider-Man, coming to the big screen from Sony/Marvel.

On this great project, Johnson stated that he cannot say anything yet. However, he acknowledged that Madame Web is his favorite comic book character. “I’m a fan of all comics, I like all superheroes and movies, so I’m excited,” she closed.