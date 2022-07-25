Dakota Johnson has the secret to wearing perfect bangs

Every once in a while, a hairstyle pops up that instantly floods Pinterest beauty boards. This year everyone wants to have the fringe perfect and natural dakota johnsonwhich seems to flow with the rest of her hair without any complications.

Unlike fringe traditional, the curtain type fringe that uses dakota johnson It features a middle part or shorter strands that fall on either side of the face to create a kind of curtain look. So it’s easy to wear and elegant, and it’s versatile enough to suit all hair types, from short curls to long straight locks and everything in between.

However, comb a fringe It can be complicated, especially if what you are looking for is for it to look as natural as the protagonist of “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

Which is the secret of dakota johnson for your fringe?

To achieve the classical form of fringe curtain, as worn dakota johnsonIt’s all about volume. To achieve the result you are looking for you will need a hair dryer, a round brush and mousse! Yes, hair mousse! The brand that you like the most.

You will have to apply mousse all over your fringe, from root to tip. Don’t forget any part, like the strands on the sides or the longer parts that frame your face.

dakota johnson has achieved it by transforming its fringe throughout the years. | Source: La Vanguardia Spain

When you have all your fringe covered with the product it is time to use the hair dryer and the round brush. Turning the brush and trying to give it a little volume, it dries intensely but leaves a little moisture, it is important that it is not completely dry.

When you feel that your hair is almost ready, you have to subtly brush it upwards, letting it fall on the face and adjusting it the way you want it to be.

Clever! Your hair will be like dakota johnson and it will steal everyone’s attention.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.