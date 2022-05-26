Dakota Johnson has the straight jeans that go with everything

The jeans straight dark blue strip dakota johnson (32) cannot be missing from your wardrobe this season. They are elegant, stylish and on trend for casual looks that know how to add that quota of feminine sophistication that we like so much. Learn how to wear them.

Dakota Johnson: a trajectory of style

Loose, stylish and elegant jeans for casual occasions. Gucci dresses with details in feathers, transparencies and pastel colors with bows to cinch the waist for the red carpet. Dakota Johnson has a polished, feminine and, above all, sophisticated style.

Style, freshness and a casual look to imitate. Source. fashion

He usually succeeds with simple garments as well as with those that are out of the ordinary with original designs and exclusive details.

And these types of stars are all there is to look at when putting together a casual outfit, because they have the touch of elegance that makes a casual garment the touch of style and trend that stands out! Let’s see.

One thing is certain: some aesthetic details of the style of the actress from the film “Fifty Shades of Grey” go beyond trends. And while it’s true that baggy jeans are all the rage, she wore these straight jeans navy blue long before and to combine them with everything.

Back in the 19th century, it was the American partners that made up Levi Strauss & Co who launched the straight jeans for the first time and to tell the truth, they never stopped being used. They are the most classic, emblematic and versatile jean model that exists.

It is a garment that reflects a stripped, relaxed, casual and clean style. Ideal to combine with all kinds of tops from leather jackets and basic t-shirts, to glittery cropped tops with blazers or boyfriend-style white shirts.

The same goes for accessories: any one is suitable to wear with straight jeans.

Perhaps that is why they are the chosen ones of the stylish and always successful dakota johnson. The actress is a lover of boots and booties, and although we have seen her wear them with moccasins on occasions, the truth is that this type of straight jeans They are ideal to wear with mid-cut shoes and heels.

Of course, this is because the model of jeans was designed in the middle of the 20th century so that the men of the time, its main users, could wear work shoes and boots.

Today the straight jeans that you adore dakota johnson They are part of the wardrobe of thousands of women and like her, they wear them with any type of footwear, from Monday to Sunday. This wardrobe staple is even worn with stilettos and spike heels with no problem. If not, look at Jennifer Lopez who does not get off them, she wears the jean she wears.

But going back to our beloved young actress, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, the jeans must meet another key characteristic: that the denim is somewhat dark, if it is navy blue or directly black, the better.

This gives a touch of elegance to any outfit, no matter how informal the top is. In the photo, we see her wearing a pair of jeans from the Reformation brand: a perfect bet for the style she created with classic boyfriend loafers, a visor-style hat, a suede trench coat and a basic white cotton T-shirt.

The cap bears the legend “Sexual education for all” and without a doubt, its look is a declaration of principles: style, freshness and elegance at the same time.

Their straight jeans and wide make it not notice where the knee is located, lengthen the figure, and provide comfort and sophistication. While the cropped cut is ideal for highlighting the ankles, which, as we all know, are more stylized when they are exposed.



Does the look of dakota Johnson is the perfect basic and casual outfit for almost everything? Of course!