Dakota Johnson: Her personal battles and career turn in search of “authenticity”

dakota johnson She was born surrounded by cinema. She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as the granddaughter of fellow actress Tippi Hedren, she has been part of Hollywood since her birth. Her name is still associated with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” saga, that successful erotic saga that launched her to fame. But today, Dakota Johnson wants to leave her labels behind.

Since those films, little by little, his career took a turn. Interviewed by La Nación, the actress referred to the process that took her to where she is today. “For a long time, when I was filming, sometimes I gave my opinion but then the result was something totally different. As an artist, she was like, ‘What the fuck? I want my art and my ideas to be respected and taken into account. I want to be part of the process,’” she explained.

And he took it seriously. In 2019, she created her own production company, TeaTime, to finance and get involved in projects to which she can contribute her vision: “As an actress, to be in a movie, the script has to be excellent and the people involved have to be kind and good; As a producer, I want to focus on stories of inclusion and diversity.”

Her first film as a producer, “Cha Cha Real Smooth”, goes in that direction: Dakota plays a mother who suffers from depression and has a strong bond with her daughter, who has autism.

But far from seeking to give a sobering vision, he assures that what he sought was to make an authentic film. It is that this topic, in particular, touches her closely: “I have struggled with depression since I was very young, since I was 15 or 14 years old. That’s when, with the help of professionals, I thought, ‘Oh, this is something you really go through.’”

“The biggest productions are the ones that everyone knows and, in general, those are stories that are created because they worked before or because they were made by an algorithm (…) I intend to focus on authentic stories,” he declared.

“I made a lot of movies where the producers didn’t care, they didn’t protect the work. Many want to make as much money as possible or try to cater to the masses, they don’t protect their directors, they don’t protect their artists,” he reflected.

While her production company advances with projects for film and television, Johnson becomes involved as an actress in films that are notably different from those she made at the beginning of her career. The best example of hers is “The Dark Daughter” (2021), the debut film by her actress colleague Maggie Gyllenhaal, a different and sincere story – Dakota would say authentic – about motherhood.

Ahead of her is the premiere of another film with a feminist imprint: “Persuasion”, a new version of the Jane Austen classic, directed by Carrie Cracknell and which will be released on Netflix on July 15.

