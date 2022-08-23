Dakota Johnson: her three most successful movies to watch on Netflix

dakota in Persuasion. Photo: Netflix.

From the hand of the successful actress dakota johnsonwe can find on Netflix: romance, drama and psychological horror.

She comes from a family of female artists: her mother is Melanie Griffithand is the granddaughter of tippi hedrenactress in “The Birds” (Alfred Hitchcock classic)

Her most recognized role was that of Anastasia Steele in 50 shades of gray, the film adaptation of the famous erotic novels. However, his successes are many and his career is increasingly recognized.

We highlight three films from Dakota that you may not have known and you cannot miss on Netflix:

“Persuasion”

It is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel. It is about Anne Elliot, a sensitive, modern, non-conformist woman who lives with her uptight family, which is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Video: YouTube Trailers In Spanish.

When Frederick Wentworth – the handsome suitor she rejected – bursts into her life again, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her and listening to her heart when it comes to giving second chances.

Persuasion movie. Photo: Netflix.

“The Dark Daughter”

It is a drama to rethink motherhood. Based on the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante. The film addresses the issue of motherhood in depth with a look that was recently seen in the cinema.

Video: YouTube Privilege Magazine.

During her vacation, Leda (Olivia Coleman) begins to develop a mysterious obsession with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter that he observes on the beach.

Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the fear, confusion and intensity of her youth.

The dark daughter Photo: Netflix.

An impulsive act opens the door to the sinister world of her mind and she feels forced to face the questionable decisions she made as a young mother and the consequences that led to.

“Wounds”

It’s a Thriller from the writer and director Babak Anvari. It narrates the mysterious events that happen to a waiter (Armie Hammer) after picking up a forgotten phone in a bar.

wounds. Photo: Netflix.

That leads him to have toxic interactions with his girlfriend Carrie (Dakota Johnson) and a regular at the bar named Alicia (Zazie Beetz).

The film delves into the filmmaker’s interest in how everyday life can be drastically altered by inner demons or external threats.





Related news