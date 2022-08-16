Dakota Johnson hinted that 50 shades of Gray should be more sexual: “It was going to be different”

Dakota Johnson hinted that the 50 Shades of Gray movies they would have been much more sexual if everything had gone the way it was supposed to.

In an extensive note with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old actress spoke of her participation in the erotic trilogy and assured that “there were disagreements” in her contract. She signed on to work on a type of movie that later wasn’t.

“I am a sexual person and when I am interested in something I want to know a lot about it. That’s why I made these great nude movies. I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing,” Johnson confessed.







Although he is not dissatisfied with the final result, he does regret that the work on the franchise has been “psychotic”.

“I was never able to talk about this honestly because I wanted to promote the film in the right way. I’m proud of what we finally did and everything turned out as it was supposed to, but it was complicated,” she said.

The main problems had to do with the high creative control of the studio and the author of the novels on which the films are based, EL James.







“She (James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and just required certain things to happen,” Johnson revealed.

“There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work on film, like the interior monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Always,” the actress specified.

Knowing this, at the casting Dakota monologued dialogues from Personthe famous movie Ingmar Bergmannso that they would give him the paper.







Asked if he regrets acting in the 2015, 2017 and 2018 films, Johnson said “no”: “I don’t think it’s a regret thing. If I had known… If I had known at the time that it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done them.”

It is worth remembering that jamie dornanhis co-star, came to the project after charlie hunnam It was lowered due to programming problems.

In the note, the actress also cleared doubts about her alleged fight with Dornan on the set.

“There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” he commented.

Together again?

Since the world premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, back in 2018, the protagonists of the most famous erotic saga of the century did not work together on any other project.







The first of the three came in 2015 and meant a substantial change in the careers of artists.

She came from working on several minor projects, but had been directed by renowned directors such as Luca Guadagnino, Scott Cooper and David Fincher. He had stood out in the series The Fall and had done a small job in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, among other roles.

Having starred in the first of three stories about the intricate romantic relationship between a tycoon and a young recent graduate, which includes eroticism and psychological drama in equal measure, Dornan and Johnson became known around the world and began to be considered for film projects. larger caliber.

This led them to meet again after years on red carpets at festivals.. In early September 2021 they were seen on the red carpet of the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, because they each presented their new film, and a month later at an event at the London Festival.

There was a photographic record of the Telluride meeting and it was learned that both were able to catch up on their personal and professional affairs.

In a note with the Belfast Telegraph’s, Dornan said the reunion with her former castmate was “really nice”.

