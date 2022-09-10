Dakota Johnson: How she prepared herself physically and mentally for Persuasion

‘Obviously, the muscles rested, but we took advantage of the shunt effect,’ comments the coach. the shunt effect occurs when the cardiovascular system is forced to work harder, as it has to move blood from the upper to the lower body, thanks to the exercises performed at different ends of the body. In other words, a movement of the Upper part of the bodyfollowed by a movement at the bottom.

During the last part of the training, Johnson and Worthington specifically focused on the areas she wanted to work on, which were generally buttocks and abs: ‘We did a lot of single-leg glute work, because it tends to be a little easier for people to focus on the specific muscles they’re trying to improve,’ says Worthington. ‘Other glute-specific exercises we used a lot were single leg hip thrusts, hip abductions with TRX and single-leg deadlifts,’ he adds.

Of course, it was also key cardio exercise, especially because to Dakota likes to get her heart rate up. To do this, the couple practiced a lot of boxing “Which is what I call cardio in disguise,” says Worthington, “because you’re focused on learning and practicing a skill, and you don’t realize how much you’re working with your body.” Walking was also essential, and Johnson came back walking home from the gym (which took him about 40 minutes) after his workouts, no matter how late or rainy the day.

‘Walking is a great way to do low-intensity, steady-state (or LISS) cardio. It has been shown that the LISS training has positive effects on emotional well-being, sleep patterns and even hormonal health,’ says Worthington. ‘The advantage of the LISS over the hiit workout is that there is a relationship risk-reward much better: we can all enjoy the same benefits with little or no risk of injury and without the need to invest actual recovery time. Walking is an excellent exercise for respiratory, digestive and lymphatic systems, since it works like a mechanical pump every time we take a step’. Definitely a great fitness tip for the next time you consider starting to train.