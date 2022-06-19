Dakota Johnson imposes the new suits trend 2022

dakota johnson His new film, “Persuasion”, based on a book by Jane Austen, will be released very shortly. To promote the feature film, the actress has been touring various television shows and film events. It is there that she has returned to her old love: the suits.

A costume not only does it solve your life, but it also helps us look chic, elegant and with that timeless touch that classic pieces have. This is what it achieves dakota johnson in the following three looks where the costume He has been the true protagonist.

Dakota Johnson promotes her new movie in this black velvet suit. Photo: Instagram.

For Jimmy Fallon’s show, one of America’s most famous hosts, dakota johnson arrived looking spectacular with a costume very androgynous and special. In addition to being a black velvet outfit, the actress added light and glitter to other parts of her outfit.

The light came thanks to the white shirt, buttoned up to the neck from where a black bow in the form of a tie emerged. And the transparent shoes with shiny silver tips were the ones that provided the amount of shine necessary to stand out on television.

There is also a place for suit dresses like this white one worn by the actress. Photo: Instagram.

A completely different look was the one that taught dakota johnson one day before the appearance on this TV show. It was specifically at the Tribeca Film Festival where she wore a white dress blazer from the fashion brand, Area. This is one of the firms that she has dressed characters like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

Dakota preferred something more sober to present herself, opting for white as the fundamental color in her dress/costume short. On his feet, he opted for the same shoes he wore the day after: transparent stilettos with glittery toes.

Dakota Johnson, super chic in a black Gucci suit in NY. Photo: Instagram.

To return to its roots, this count could not miss a costume spotless from Gucci. Alessandro Michele has been the creator of many great styles of dakota johnson and, this time, he opted for a classic black suit for a night out at a restaurant in New York.

The costume In total black, it consisted of straight pants, a shirt and a tailored blazer with wristbands bearing the Gucci logo, and pointy, translucent kitten heels in black with shiny rhombuses to give the look more elegance.

dakota johnson proves to us that suits They will continue to be their strength this 2022 and many more years. What do you think of their choices?