Entertainment

Dakota Johnson imposes the new suits trend 2022

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

dakota johnson His new film, “Persuasion”, based on a book by Jane Austen, will be released very shortly. To promote the feature film, the actress has been touring various television shows and film events. It is there that she has returned to her old love: the suits.

A costume not only does it solve your life, but it also helps us look chic, elegant and with that timeless touch that classic pieces have. This is what it achieves dakota johnson in the following three looks where the costume He has been the true protagonist.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez wears a green strapless dress and heeled sandals

2 mins ago

Justin Bieber, paralyzed, cancels all his concerts

15 mins ago

Tasajerito, the cute orphaned manatee from the swamps of Colombia

25 mins ago

Eva Longoria: “Zoe Saldaña and I have the same mission in Hollywood”

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button