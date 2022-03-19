Dakota Johnson in a jacket and trousers with a ‘retro’ print

The day that Dakota Johnson disappoints us with a look, we will not believe it. The actress has a gift for making a difference and although her outfits are not for everyone, it is undeniable that she surprises on every occasion. Each red carpet he walks on is a declaration of intent and leaves us ‘tips’ that we can follow if we take them to our field. She takes a trend, takes it to the extreme and then we adapt it to a more bearable and casual ‘street style’.

In her latest appearance, what we have learned from Dakota Johnson, or rather, confirmed, is that ‘retro’ prints are much needed in this spring’s looks. Yes, the old is very fashionable and especially in terms of ‘prints’. Although we will never say goodbye to the classic flowers during spring, this 2022 the prints with large, striking and colorful figures have taken on a lot (but a lot). She has worn it with a fascinating jacket and pants suit that we cannot take our eyes off of.

Last night, Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’, which was presented at the festival in Austin. His choice to sweep the ‘photocall’ was based on this impressive suit with a ‘retro’ air print what we are talking about.

Getty Images

The jacket and pants suit that Dakota Johnson has chosen for this red carpet is a Gucci design, signature of which the actress is a faithful follower and also an ambassador. It is a tailored suit with wide pants and tight at the waist. She has a print that combines the floral with the geometric and the ‘mix’ of colors seems like an absolute fantasy to us. Earth tones predominate in this look by Dakota Johnson and she has still achieved a very spring essence thanks to the light pink details. From now on we tell you if you have many weddings this year, that you look for a jacket and pants suit with a ‘retro’ print for one of them because you will be the center of attention

The pants of this American suit have particularly caught our attention. The closure is a visible zipper that does not end in a button. It’s slightly gruff but at the same time very feminine because of the costume itself and the grace with which Dakota Johnson wears it.

Getty Images

Another detail that we have loved a lot is the lingerie body that Dakota Johnson wears underneath. Under the ‘retro’ print blazer, she wears a transparent bustier with the classic embroidered Gucci logo. Pure fantasy.

