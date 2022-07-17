Dakota Johnson, in these films has participated

Mexico. Dakota Johnson, star of movies like Fifty Shades of Grey, 32 years old and daughter of the famous Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, She has an outstanding acting career in Hollywood.

Dakota Johnson made her film debut when she was 9 years old in the film Crazy in Alabama. and since then he made a name and recognition for his talent, so his name is already well known in the world and shines in Hollywood.

Dakota has starred in several movies based on books, such as Fifty Shades of Gray, which is part of the romantic trilogy based on the novels by EL James.

These are some of the films in which Dakota Johnson has left a mark with her beauty and talent above all:

1) Staff Assistant (2020)

In this film, Dakota Johnson plays Maggie, a personal assistant to Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a music diva.

2) The family you choose (2019)

Dakota Johnson plays Eleanor, Zak’s personal caregiver, a young woman with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a wrestler.

3) Suspiria (2018)

Luca Guadagnino directs Dakota in this remake of the 1977 film and tells the story of Susie, an American ballerina who travels to Germany to study at a famous ballet academy, only to face “strange things.”

Dakota Johnson. AFP Photo



4) Blinded by the sun (2016)

Dakota plays a young woman, the daughter of a man who inadvertently interrupts the vacation in Italy of his Marianne Lane (Tilda Swinton), a famous rock star.

5) For Ellen (2012)

Dakota plays a young woman who finds it necessary to advise her brother Joey (Paul Dano) on how to get his daughter back in the face of a legal battle for custody of her.

6) The Social Network (2010)

This story talks about how Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, faced accusations of stealing the idea of ​​this social network from twins. Dakota Johnson is Amelia Ritter, a Harvard student who, like everyone else, detests Zuckerberg’s arrogance.

Dakota Mayi Johnson is the full name of the actress in question, originally from Austin, Texas, USA, (October 4, 1989) and is mainly known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film trilogy, shown between 2015 and 2018.