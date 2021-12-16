Dakota Johnson, interview with the protagonist of The Lost Daughter

Dakota Johnson, an eclectic actress

With her open smile and perfect bangs, Dakota Johnson, always instantly recognizable in every role she played on the big screen, charmed Jamie Dornan’s Christian Gray in the franchise. Fifty Shades of Gray, enchanted critics in A Bigger Splash, proved his comic skills in Single but not too much and won the hearts of the public in Traveling towards a dream. But in The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s expected directorial debut with this adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel The dark daughter – it may take a few moments to identify Johnson when she first appears on stage.

Dakota in the role of Nina in the film based on the book by Elena Ferrante

The actress plays Nina, a young mother with long black hair, kohl-designed eyes, lots of tattoos and a wardrobe made of ripped jeans, skimpy bikinis and big gold hoops on her ears. She is on vacation in Greece with her daughter Elena (Athena Martin) and the rest of her rowdy Queens family of dubious fortunes. As they go wild, she is alert and seemingly uncomfortable. Observing it in turn is Leda (Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman), a language teacher traveling alone. Also in their orbit are two well-meaning men: the grumpy caretaker of Leda’s rented house (Ed Harris) and a student (Paul Mescal), who spends his summers working on the beach. Their lives are turned upside down when Elena suddenly disappears, leaving Nina in despair and Leda to remember her tumultuous past with her two daughters. The film is a sensitive analysis of the delusion, ambition and ambivalence of maternal feelings, in which it is impossible to divert attention from the impulsive Colman and the enigmatic Johnson.

While we await the release of the film in theaters (December 17 in the US and December 31 on Netflix), Johnson told us about the filming on the Greek island of Spetses during the pandemic, photos sent to Megan Fox as inspiration, and the “corruption” tactics of the young actress who plays little Elena.

The Lost Daughter it’s a very successful adaptation. Was it the script that attracted you?

“It was a beautiful script to read, then Maggie and I met. She was frank and soulful. We talked a few more times and then she handed me the part. We were in full pandemic, so we spent a lot of time on Zoom,” talking and sending us music, photographs and film recommendations. Maggie has an incredible way of working with actors because she is an actress too. She made us feel safe, I felt that no matter what direction I took, she would take care of me. ” .

What were those films, songs and photographs?

“We talked about the costumes, the hair and what Nina’s look would be like. At one point we really liked the Spanish singer Rosalía. Then I sent Maggie the first pictures of Megan Fox. She had this bored sensuality that I liked. . It is as if Nina is wearing a uniform, which she then sheds. She is crystallized in this wild image that she has built up, or that has been attributed to her, and she wants to free herself from the shackles of that identity. Nina is very much about more than she is allowed to be in that family and in that place. “