Dakota Johnson is honest about the chaotic filming of ’50 shades of Grey’ and her battles with the writer of the saga | People

the saga 50 shades of gray launched actress Dakota Johnson to fame, but the end result is far from what she had in mind. “I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing,” Johnson said in an interview with the magazine. Vanity Fair in which he talked about the chaotic filming. “There were a lot of different disagreements. I have never been able to talk about this honestly”, added the artist. She now she has done it in a long interview. “It is clear that Johnson has weighed what he wants to say,” writes Britt Hennemuth, the journalist who signs it. “What follows next is a vent.”

Johnson says that the filming of the film was “complicated”. It is not the only adjective that he throws, he also slips words like crazy and psychotic. “I was young, I was 23 years old,” he recounts nine years later, “so I was scared. It became crazy.” When asked if the problem came from the studio, from the directors or from a mixture of factors, the interpreter points to the last option with a laconic “It was a combo”. But she later points to a specific person: “It was also because of the author of the books.”

EL James was an assistant director and had worked as a television executive. In the early 2000s, during her spare time, she wrote a fanfiction (derivative fiction made by fans on an original work) of Twilight, adding sex and removing vampires to the equation. That would be the embryo 50 shades of gray, a book he launched in 2011 and whose series has sold more than 31 million copies worldwide. Her past in the world of television and film may have made the author very clear about how her novel had to be adapted.

“I had a lot of creative control,” Johnson explains of the author. “All day, every day, she demanded that certain things happen.” The daughter of fellow actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson explains that there were passages and resources that made sense in a book, but that it was absurd to transfer to the film, “like the interior monologue, which was sometimes incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work if it was said out loud.” The film includes interior monologues from its leading lady Anastasia Steele, played by Johnson. “It was always a battle. Always,” she adds.

Dakota Johnson achieved world fame after the premiere of this film, which it defined the public image of its protagonists for years to come. She has been shedding that image over the years through interviews and other film projects. The actress, who is co-creative director of the sex toy company Maude, tells Vanity Fair that the reason he made those “great nude movies” is because he considers himself a “sexual person.”

But things did not go as he thought. The film was criticized for being much more conservative than expected and the chaotic shooting may have had something to do with it. Johnson landed a three-movie role as Anastasia Steele opposite a Christian Gray who was originally going to be played by Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy). The screenwriter Patrick Marber, who had signed films such as closer, was in charge of the libretto. But when Hunnam ended up dropping out of the project, citing scheduling conflicts, the writer was so enraged, Johnson says, that she scrapped her script.

Jamie Dornan replaced Hunnam. Ironically, the rumors about the filming at the time pointed to an alleged feud between the two leads, something that she denies in the interview. “There was never a time when we didn’t get along,” she says. “I love him so, so, so much. And we really support each other. We had to trust each other and protect each other.”

The two actors teamed up with director Sam Taylor-Johnson to try to salvage part of the original script. But EL James had other plans. “We did the shots of the movie that Erika [nombre de pila de la autora] wanted to do, and then we’d do the shots we wanted to do ourselves,” Johnson laments. “The night before, he would rewrite the scenes so he could add a line here and a line there. It was chaos all the time.” The only scene in Marber that got past the writer’s screen, says the actress, is the negotiation in which Anastasia and Christian outline their sexual contract. “And it’s the best scene in the whole movie,” she says.

At one point, the journalist asks the actress if she regrets having participated in the saga. “Nope. I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If only she had known…” she breaks off. “If I had known at the time that it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

This is the first time that Dakota Johnson has spoken openly about her experience with the movie that launched her to stardom, and although she can be quite honest, she says that she has not said everything that she could. “There are things I can’t say yet because I don’t want to damage anyone’s career and reputation,” she adds as she strives to put a positive spin on her experience. “Erika is a very nice woman, she was always nice to me and I appreciate her wanting her to be in those movies. Look, she was great for our races, ”she assures. “So amazing… Such luck. But it was weird. So, so weird.”