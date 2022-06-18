Dakota Johnson joins the Marvel Universe and enjoys having versatility

Dakota Johnson enjoys having versatility in her career, and after playing characters ranging from erotica, in 50 shades of grayeven the drama, in the dark daughternow joins the Cinematic Universe of marvel iinterpreting to madam web.

“It just fits, I want to be able to do as many different movies as possible, I think it’s fun. It’s a wonderful opportunity, and it sounds like it’s fun, so why not? The Sun of Mexico.

The character that he will play appeared for the first time in 1980, in number 120 of the comic The Amazing Spiderman, and this will be the first time it appears on the big screen. Besides her, the actresses Sidney Sweeney (euphoria) and Isabela Merced (Dora the explorer) are also part of the cast.

According to the information known so far, the project is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. It will be directed by the American director SJ Clarkson, who had previously worked with Marvel in the series Jessica Jones Y The Defenders.

Look for safe environments on set

In addition to his work as actressDakota has also ventured into production with her company Tea Time Pictures, a fact that has allowed her to make a difference in the industry.

“I have been actress for a while, and I always wanted to get more involved on a creative level. There’s a level of protection that I want to feel on set, in terms of my vulnerability and my creative process, and it really is what we’re doing,” she commented.

The artist She added that since she began her acting career (in 1999), she began to feel a concern for being involved in her projects from the beginning, for which she feels very proud to counteract those negative environments, which she herself has suffered.

“I always wanted to have a company that offered a good environment to do filmsI’ve spent a lot of time on sets where I’ve felt alone and left out and away from everything, that can be tricky. I wanted to create one where everyone felt valued, fair and it was fun, because doing films It should be like that. It’s an overly privileged job, and I want to have a good time.”

Reflect on motherhood

Currently the actress stars in the headband Chacha Real Smooth, where she gives life to a single mother, whose daughter suffers from autism. During a Bar Mitzvah they both make friends with a young man who changes their lives.

Jhonson specified that although she is not a mother, this role has taught her a lot about motherhood, and how to accept children. “I have learned that there is no correct way to be a mother, that is a myth, and it is something very complex, I suppose that everyone is doing the best they can,” she acknowledged.

“I don’t know what makes you a good mother, probably listening and understanding your son, who is a different person from you, with his own landscape and his own mind, and you have to appreciate them for who they are,” she added.

The headband Chacha Real Smoothwhich is directed by and co-stars Cooper Raiff, was presented with great success at the last Sundance Film Festival, and this Friday it reaches the catalog of AppleTV+.