Dakota Johnson Joins the Spider-Verse and We’re Dying to See Her

The actress Dakota Johnson arrived at the Spider-Verse and the first images are already circulating on social networks of the filming of the new movie “Madame Web”tape that will be in charge of Sony Pictures.

In the images we can see Dakota with a gray blouse, blue denim jeans, a pair of black boots and a red leather coat, which left the followers surprised, because this would resemble the used coat for the character of Spider-Man, Julia Carpentera character that Dakota will bring to life.

The film will be an origin story for “Madame Web,” where we get to see her psychic abilities, which allow her to see into the world of spiders.

Some other supporting actors for this shoot will be: Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts and Mike Epps.

“Madame Web” will premiere on October 6, 2023.

Without a doubt, this film will add to the multiple successes of the actress, and we are already dying to see her in this very promising film.