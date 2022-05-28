Dakota Johnson knows well that the satin jacket is a trend this 2022 and can elevate your looks

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris – Getty Images

With the arrival of spring, the blazer acquires greater prominence and is positioned as an infallible ally when it comes to making looks. Not only when stepping into the office, but also for dates and night events. This season the range of options has multiplied and it is easy to find designs of all kinds of shapes, styles or colors, although satin fabrics are the ones that are postulated as great highlights.

The firms have not hesitated to include this type of jacket in their catalogs, reaffirming their success. Not only do they have the ability to become the absolute protagonist of any type of choice for between seasons, they can also turn a casual look into an elegant proposal or simply elevate it in a matter of seconds. Serve as an example the last look of Dakota Johnson where precisely a blazer satin in green has managed to arouse our attention.

The interpreter, a lover of sophistication and simplicity when it comes to dressing, has chosen a flattering suit pants in black for one of her latest night outings and has combined it with a simple black round neck T-shirt and geometric heeled sandals from By Far, also in this same shade. A classic proposal that managed to turn 180º thanks to the original double-breasted blazer from Gucci in an attractive shade of green that the actress chose and that quickly became the highlight.

It is a versatile design that can be adapted to any occasion, from the office to a night out or a wedding hand in hand with the appropriate garments and accessories. It is not only the shape, fitted and with hidden buttons, but also the colour, a very special green that has not stopped repeating itself this season.

In this case, Dakota Johnson has opted for a blazer in green to add light and color to the look but the options, both luxury What low cost, there are countless this spring 2022. Here is a short selection of different shades so you can follow in their footsteps and shine, in the most literal sense of the word.