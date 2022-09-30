Dakota Johnson loves crashing weddings (said by her)

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reunite 3 years after ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.

We are more than used to celebrities and their quirks, but the last thing he told dakota johnson It has left us without knowing what to say. We thought that the strangest thing we would tell you this week had to do with Kris Jenner and her room only for dishes, but the actress has won. It turns out that the one who played Anastasia Steele in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ (where she, by the way, received a surprisingly low salary) loves to sneak into other people’s weddings, can she forgive? This we did not expect.

The actress has revealed this curious hobby during the game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the fashion magazine W Magazine. In the interview, she was asked if she had ever surprised a fan on her wedding day, to which she replied: “I feel like I’ve done a lot,” to later add that it is one of his “number 1 hobbies”.

Dakota Johnson, in a file photo. Dipasupil DayGetty Images

But wait, because that’s not the thing. Dakota told a rather uncomfortable anecdote related to this curious hobby. On one occasion, she wanted to surprise a couple on their wedding day, but things did not go as planned. The actress revealed that once she was holding the boyfriends in a chair and they were hallucinating (let’s see, she doesn’t surprise us). Far from reacting positively, she yelled at him, “Who are you? What are you doing?” quite surprised. Whoops, actually that sounds pretty awkward.

Well, although if we talk about rarities, we can not forget about Victoria Beckham, who eats the same for 20 years. In short, celebrities never cease to amaze us.