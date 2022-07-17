Dakota Johnson makes a shocking gift to Coldplay

Last October, Coldplay announced their Music of the Spheres tour with a sustainable proposal, offering a concept that does not cause as much impact on the environment.

“We are well aware that the planet is suffering from a climate crisis. We have been talking with environmental experts for two years to make this tour as sustainable as possible.”

During an interview for CBS Morning, the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, revealed the gift that his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, gave him.

“I bought you a Christmas present, a SubPac, it’s like the one Finneas (Eilish) wears on stage.” Chris argued that it was the most incredible gift that they have given him, it is a vest that allows people who want to attend the show and cannot hear, feel the music and live the experience through this vest that synchronizes the music with vibrations. Coldplay offers headphones that amplify sounds for people who have some degree of hearing, and two performers throughout the show.

In addition, Coldplay surprised their fans by performing the song “Something Just Like This” using sign language. The inclusion initiative went so far that they managed to partner with the SubPac brand that manufactures these vests, and made them available to fans who have a ticket to one of the upcoming concerts.