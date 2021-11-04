Dakota Johnson on “canceled” colleagues Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf: “It’s really sad”

Dakota Johnson expressed his reflections on culture of cancellation which impressed its co-stars Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp And Shia LaBeouf. All three actors were accused of abuse, a situation that for the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson is very sad.

Traveling to a Dream – The Peanut Butter Falcon: A close-up of Dakota Johnson

“I’ve never experienced it firsthand from any of those people”, Dakota Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had a lot of fun working with them, I feel sad for the loss of three great artists. I feel sad for people who need help and maybe don’t get it in time. I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt.”.

Dakota Johnson starred opposite Johnny Depp in Black Mass – The Last Gangster of 2015, joined Shia LaBeouf in 2019 in Traveling to a Dream – The Peanut Butter Falcon and was part of the cast of The Social Network, which in 2010 launched Armie Hammer’s career. Johnny Depp was accused of physical and verbal abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard, Shia LaBeouf was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs for abuse of various kinds, while Armie Hammer ended up at the center of a sex scandal following the statements of a former partner.

“It’s really sad”, comments Dakota Johnson. “I believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and seek help and help other people. I think at the moment they give us too much feedback, but I think there is a way to find a balance.”.

The actress acknowledges that the entertainment industry needed a shock: “The way studios have been run until now, and still now, is hiding everything. It’s such an old-fashioned mindset how they think about what movies should be made, who should be there, how much people should be paid, When equality and diversity matter. Sometimes the old school has to be fought to make room for the new school. But the culture of cancellation is a fucking caterpillar. I hate that term. “