Dakota Johnson on her mother and Chris Martin in ELLE

Blazer and pants by Gucci. KUDACKI PAOLA

“Do you know ‘The Birthday Book’?”question Dakota Johnson (Texas, USA, 1989). Seated at a candlelit table, with her inquisitive blue eyes and bangs cut just above her brows bordering on perfection, she offers a powerful image accompanied by intelligent speech. «I am amazed with this work that reviews all the days of the calendar and that reveals a lot about you and other people who were born on the same date as you. I came into the world on the Day of the Incorrigible, on October 4. points out. Thus begins our chat inside the Shutters on the Beach hotel, as we watch the winter sun fall on the sand of the Californian city of Santa Monica. Dakota holds up a hot cup of tea and explains what kind of person she is, in light of what she has read in the aforementioned book. On the one hand, she resists authority. «I don’t like stupid rules, without any justification. Neither do the norms that some people establish to feel powerful, ” it states. However, at first glance, the actress seems just the opposite of her: incredibly serene, she speaks in a soothing voice, so much so that she seems to have the power to slow down the pace and pulse of those around her. This unearthly calm is even more surprising considering the busy life she has led with her famous parents (Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson), her grandmother (Tippi Hedren) and her stepfather (Antonio Banderas). In fact, he says that he grew up on movie sets around the world. So much so that she learned to drive in the studio where her father filmed the television series Nash Bridges.

Unlike most people, she is comfortable with silence, whether in a public interview (as seen in her conversation with the famous American presenter Ellen DeGeneres) or in a chat between friends over a bag of chips. fries. She thinks about the answers and doesn’t mind taking deep pauses.

Finally, he comes out of that reverie as if nothing had happened. Somehow it seems to flow. In fact, the tour of his house published in Architectural Digest –with more than 501,000 likes on YouTube – in which he talks languidly about his mohair sofa and a table made from the wood of Winston Churchill’s yacht – resembles ASMR. “I remember I was hungover when I made that video. – It is justified-. That’s probably why she was so extremely relaxed.” But who really is Dakota Johnson? She ponders the question again before launching into an answer. She is very cautious and has a knack for not revealing information that could become more fodder for the tabloids.

Since 2017 he has dated Chris Martin, the singer of Coldplay, and when they are in public, they attract hordes of paparazzi on both sides of the Atlantic. Perhaps that is why they have sought a peaceful existence in a modern-style house in Point Dume, Malibu. “We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we want most is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends,” he notes, perhaps referring to the unhealthy companies and parties his parents threw in the 1990s. “I guess I’m on guard for having seen all that,” finish off

“My mother has been a loving, generous and hard-working woman, but she also had dark moments”

At 32 years old, he remains equidistant between rabid youth and maturity. “I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of life since I was little, so I think I feel older.” This seems consistent, I note, with the fact that after this Friday night interview, all I want to do is watch Elle Fanning in the second season of The Great. Johnson laughs. The truth is that it was not always so. Dakota’s incorrigible streak in mid-teens cost her an entire year at a harsh Catholic girls’ school. There she met a student named Justine, who had come to that institute after being kicked out of another. The two quickly became inseparable, so much so that they begged to be roommates. Dakota’s experience at the center didn’t go well for her, but her bond with Justine endured. Her friend went to New York and Paris, she learned French and Spanish, and when she was in her twenties she discovered to Johnson the novels of the Italian Elena Ferrante, which narrate the trajectory of two friends for 60 years.

Blazer and pants, both by Gucci. KUDACKI PAOLA

«She has always stimulated me, she is a very bright girl, who arouses my curiosity and challenges me», points. And, what is the coincidence, in 2018, when Maggie Gyllenhaal received Ferrante’s blessing to adapt and direct the script for the dark daughterwhich has just been released in Spain, called Dakota Johnson to test her. In the film, the actress plays Nina, a young mother who is on vacation with her family in Greece, where she meets Leda -in charge of Olivia Coleman–, a middle-aged teacher with an unorthodox approach to motherhood. “I don’t usually do roles like this,” he admits. It’s very rare to bring to life a young woman who is lost, drowning.”

According to the actress, in the initial meeting with Gyllenhaal they delved into the experience of being a woman and she talked about how Justine always took her to another level. “After that talk, I thought, ‘I’ll do anything to get the part.’ I wanted to prove myself in this performance. And I have to say that Maggie has brought out a part of me that she didn’t know she had. She is a seeker of truth ».

Johnson talks a lot about these types of women. Those with a close connection, similar to the one that electrifies Leda and Nina in the film and pushes her to evolve. Or as Sam Taylor Johnson, who directed her in her trampoline role, 50 shades of gray; Leslie Mann, his co-star in the movie he’s producing, Cha Cha Real Smooth; her therapist, whom she calls her great heroine; or the mother of her high school boyfriend, who is still important to her. “So she was a different kind of mother to me,” she explains about the latter, “deeply spiritual and focused. My mother is loving, but sometimes you need something more.

The influence of these women has served to build her character in the dark daughter, an honest and radical film about raising children. It presents a relentless portrait of the harshness of this process: what if you don’t like being a mother? What if you admit it? What if, as men have done for years, you abandon responsibility for your children? Johnson has watched women react to this story when she attended screenings. Some feel uncomfortable. Others cry. The younger ones get angry. “They look at Leda and say, ‘She’s a horrible, hateful person.'” During filming, Johnson thought a lot about her own mother, someone she describes as capable of making anything possible. “She was a generous and loving mother, a hard worker, and an incredible partner to her partners. But there were also really dark moments. And you have to admit that nothing is perfect all the time. I ask if Melanie Griffith has seen the movie. “Yes, three times, and she is proud. She has been surprised by the story. Not my grandmother yet, but I am convinced that she will love her, because she is so complex… Most women, even if they find her painful, I think they like her».

Gucci glasses. KUDACKI PAOLA

“Sometimes when movies are released, you don’t recognize your own interpretation”

Topic change. I ask her where she bought the lavender lace-up blouse, high-waisted pants, and buckled coat she’s wearing today. “Gucci! Going out into the world, doing hair and makeup and wearing an outfit for a character is super jarring, so choosing your own clothes, the ones you feel yourself in is vital to me.” points out. East outfits it makes her seem like a businesswoman, an identity she’s trying to get used to. “I keep getting into a lot of projects,” comment. His disappointment with the roles he was offered led him to found his own production company in 2020, TeaTime Pictures, which currently has 25 feature films and several television series in the pipeline. «I have acted in many films in which, when they are released, I do not recognize my interpretation. And it’s really hard to deal with as a vulnerable person who needs to make a living. You feel like something has been stolen from you.” bill. It is thus understood that Dakota’s goal in setting up her own business – in collaboration with Ro Donnelly, a former Netflix development executive – is to have the creative authority she craves, as well as offer opportunities to young talent.

But his investments are not restricted only to the cinematographic field. This amazing woman also owns, and is co-creative director of, sexual wellness brand Maude. «When the founder, Éva Goicochea, and I met, I thought: “This is exactly what needs to be developed and that is not yet on the market, inclusive, beautiful, quality and accessible products that help you feel at ease in your privacy.” Designing the prototypes of objects that stimulate sexual desire means exploring pleasurable experiences”, she says amused and without a hint of shame.

Blazer and pants by Gucci. KUDACKI PAOLA

Daughter of an iconic Hollywood dynasty, businesswoman, actress, partner, loyal friend… There is a lot of depth to discover under that apparent serenity that it transmits. But these are layers that he only removes for his closest confidants and to play the most intimate roles. The rest of us would do well to give incorrigible Dakota the space to keep defying it all; either through the noise that she makes her work or through the silence that she embraces.